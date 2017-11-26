Ducks' Kalle Kossila: Called up, will play Saturday
Kossila was recalled to the Ducks will play against the Kings on Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Kossila will take Dennis Rasmussen's spot in the Ducks' lineup. He has one goal and one assist in seven games, while logging just 9:52 per matchup. Kossila was called up due to the high amount of injuries for Ducks' forwards and will likely return to minors when they recover.
