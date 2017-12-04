Kossila was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Monday.

Kossila returns to the minors where he has notched seven points in just eight contests this season. A standout at St. Cloud State, the winger has translated his game well to the professional level and probably won't have to wait too much longer to make the NHL full time. By sending the Finn to the Gulls, Anaheim created a roster spot to activate Rickard Rakell (upper body) off injured reserve.