Kossila was sent down to AHL San Diego on Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Originally called up on Halloween once the Ducks knew they'd be without captain Ryan Getzlaf (face) long term, Kossila played in five of seven contests during this latest stint. The Finnish rookie added a goal, an assist against a minus-3 rating over that span. We're not likely to see Getzlaf until 2018, but Kossila heading back to the minors suggests that Jared Boll (undisclosed) and/or Ondrej Kase (upper body) could be available for Sunday's home clash versus the Panthers.