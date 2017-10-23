Ducks' Kalle Kossila: Promoted from minors
Kossila was called up from AHL San Diego on Monday.
Kossila is off to a strong start in the minors this season, as he has racked up six points in five outings for the Gulls. The 24-year-old made his NHL debut for the Ducks last year, but was limited to that lone appearance. The center is unlikely to crack the lineup against the Flyers on Tuesday, instead providing some emergency depth.
