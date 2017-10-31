Ducks' Kalle Kossila: Returns to Anaheim
Kossila has been recalled from AHL San Diego, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
With Ryan Getzlaf (face) on injured reserved and sidelined for the next week at least, Kossila makes his return to the big club to fill the roster spot left vacant by the Ducks' captain. The Finnish pivot perhaps unexpectedly has a point in each of his two appearances with Anaheim this year, so don't be surprised to see him slot into the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs and possibly beyond.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...