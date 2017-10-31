Kossila has been recalled from AHL San Diego, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

With Ryan Getzlaf (face) on injured reserved and sidelined for the next week at least, Kossila makes his return to the big club to fill the roster spot left vacant by the Ducks' captain. The Finnish pivot perhaps unexpectedly has a point in each of his two appearances with Anaheim this year, so don't be surprised to see him slot into the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs and possibly beyond.