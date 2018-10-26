Kossila was activated off non-roster, injured reserve and shipped down to AHL San Diego on Thursday, per CapFriendly.com.

Considering how banged up the Ducks are right now, it's a little surprising to see them immediately send Kossila down to the minors. It's possible the club wants to give him some game action before tossing him into an NHL contest. Even with all the injuries for the club, the center figures to see more action with the Gulls than with the Ducks.