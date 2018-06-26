Kossila was issued a qualifying offer from the Ducks on Monday. As a result, the team will preserve negotiating rights with the pending restricted free agent.

Kossila was a perpetual shuffler between the organization's ranks last season, but his star is on the rise as he led the AHL's Gulls in points with 54 (21 goals, 33 assists) over 55 games. Perhaps the Finn isn't as popular as he deserves to be given that he wasn't drafted, but Kossila has been an offensive force ever since his days with St. Cloud State. Fantasy owners should keep tabs on this burgeoning pivot ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.