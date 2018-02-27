Kossila was returned to AHL San Diego on Tuesday.

The Finn didn't hit game ice upon his latest NHL recall. Simply having been surrounded by more experienced players should do wonders for his development, but for the time being, he'll ply his trade in the minors, where he's already fashioned 13 goals and 25 assists over 35 games with the AHL's Gulls.

