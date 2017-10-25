Bieksa collected an assist and nine PIM over 18:20 of ice time during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia.

The veteran blue liner is off to a respectable start to 2017-18 with three helpers, nine shots, 29 PIM, 13 hits and nine blocked shots through seven games. At this stage of his career, Bieksa isn't going to pile up offensive numbers, but he can still contribute in the peripheral categories enough to help in cavernous settings. Just note that the 36-year-old defenseman's fantasy upside is capped.