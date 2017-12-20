Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Fires seven shots in loss
Bieksa recorded seven shots through 20:32 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.
After recording just seven shots through his first nine December games, Tuesday's showing was definitely an out-of-nowhere uptick in shot volume from the veteran. As it stands, Bieksa is a low-end fantasy asset with just four assists, 30 shots and a minus-9 rating through 29 games. He can probably still help in cavernous settings including PIM (55) and hits (50), though.
