Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Gearing up to play
Bieksa (hand) took to the ice for pregame warmups Friday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports. This strongly suggests that he'll play in the night game against the Predators.
It appears as though Bieksa's ready to return from a four-game injury layoff. He's a solid source of PIM -- we're talking 29 minutes in the sin bin through seven games -- but Bieksa's two helpers represent his only points this season. Still, he may be a sneaky daily fantasy play if only because not many folks will realize that he's on the verge of returning to action.
