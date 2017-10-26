Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Hits IR
Bieksa (left hand) is now listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Bieksa's prognosis will hurt fantasy owners in deeper leagues, as he's out indefinitely with his left hand injury. The IR transaction is retroactive to his last game played Tuesday, meaning he won't be eligible to return until Nov. 1 at the earliest.
