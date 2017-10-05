Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: In lineup Thursday
Bieksa (lower body) has been given the green light to play in Thursday's tilt against the Coyotes, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Bieksa figures to slot into the Ducks third-pairing; however, this role will likely not last beyond the return of Hampus Lindholm (shoulder) and Sami Vatanen (shoulder) in early November. The 36-year-old Bieksa tallied three goals and 11 assists in 81 contests last season, but could struggle to repeat those numbers if he can't secure regular ice time.
More News
-
Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Spotted on rink Saturday•
-
Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Leaves Wednesday's practice early•
-
Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Entering training camp healthy•
-
Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Played with torn MCL•
-
Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Slated to return for Game 4•
-
Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Will be available for Game 2•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...