Bieksa (lower body) has been given the green light to play in Thursday's tilt against the Coyotes, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Bieksa figures to slot into the Ducks third-pairing; however, this role will likely not last beyond the return of Hampus Lindholm (shoulder) and Sami Vatanen (shoulder) in early November. The 36-year-old Bieksa tallied three goals and 11 assists in 81 contests last season, but could struggle to repeat those numbers if he can't secure regular ice time.