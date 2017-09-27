Bieksa had to leave Wednesday's practice early after sustaining a lower-body injury, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

There's been no indication that Bieksa is dealing with a serious ailment, but the 36-year-old blueliner reportedly played the final three games of last season's playoffs with a torn MCL, so anything regarding his lower body is cause for concern. The Ducks have two preseason games left on their schedule, but there's no guarantee Bieksa will suit up for either of them. More information regarding the gritty veteran's status should be released in the coming days.