Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Marks scoresheet against Hawks
Bieksa recorded an assist during Sunday's 6-3 win over Chicago.
The helper was just the seventh of the season for Bieksa, and it's also worth noting that he's been a healthy scratch in four of the past eight games. His recent inconsistent playing time and lack of offense have him off the fantasy radar in most settings. However, he continues to provide solid numbers in the PIM (81), hit (108) and blocked shot (71) columns.
