Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Out indefinitely with hand injury
Bieksa is dealing with a hand injury that will prevent him from playing in Thursday night's road game against the Panthers. He currently has no timeline for his return.
The Ducks were quick to point out that the injury is to Bieksa's left hand and not the hand he used to spar with defenseman Radko Gudas during Tuesday's road match with the Flyers. Still, that's hardly a consolation for fantasy owners depending on the Canadian rearguard for his consistent two-way production. He's collected three assists, 29 PIM, 13 hits and nine blocked shots over seven games this season.
More News
-
Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Eventful night in win over Flyers•
-
Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: In lineup Thursday•
-
Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Spotted on rink Saturday•
-
Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Leaves Wednesday's practice early•
-
Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Entering training camp healthy•
-
Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Played with torn MCL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...