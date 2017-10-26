Bieksa is dealing with a hand injury that will prevent him from playing in Thursday night's road game against the Panthers. He currently has no timeline for his return.

The Ducks were quick to point out that the injury is to Bieksa's left hand and not the hand he used to spar with defenseman Radko Gudas during Tuesday's road match with the Flyers. Still, that's hardly a consolation for fantasy owners depending on the Canadian rearguard for his consistent two-way production. He's collected three assists, 29 PIM, 13 hits and nine blocked shots over seven games this season.