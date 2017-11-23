Bieksa failed to register a point for the 10th consecutive game in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Vegas.

The veteran defenseman last marked the scoresheet Oct. 20, as the dry spell sandwiches a four-game absence due to a hand injury. Additionally, Bieksa has been seeing fewer minutes of late with the Anaheim blue line at full health. As a result, there aren't many fantasy settings where he provides value.