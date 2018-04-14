Bieksa (hand) will return to the lineup for Game 2 against the Sharks on Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Although Bieksa didn't return for Game 1, Korbinian Holzer's placement on waivers ahead of the contest suggested Bieksa was close. No longer listed on IR, it appears Bieksa will slot back into a Ducks lineup that failed to beat Martin Jones once during the series opener. Bieksa likely won't change that given his eight points -- all assists -- over 59 games during the regular season, but a shakeup may pay dividends.