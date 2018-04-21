Bieksa indicated Saturday that he ruptured a tendon in his finger during a fight with Radko Gudas, which resulted in him missing time at the end of the season, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Bieksa played just one game from March 14 on, missing 15 of the Sharks' final 16 contests. His availability for 2018-19 is unlikely to be impacted by the issue, but the 36-year-old blueliner is set to hit the open market. It remains to be seen how much longer he intends to play, but Bieksa has dropped off the fantasy radar in recent seasons, never topping 15 points in any of the last four.