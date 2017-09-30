Bieksa (lower body) skated Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The oft-injured defenseman departed Wednesday's practice early with this malady, but his returning to the ice so quickly bodes well for his availability come Opening Night, a home contest against the Coyotes on Thursday. Bieksa usually finishes in the mid-teens for the points column each season, but he's reached the 150-plus hits and 100-plus blocked shots plateaus in each of the last two seasons.