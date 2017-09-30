Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Spotted on rink Saturday
Bieksa (lower body) skated Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The oft-injured defenseman departed Wednesday's practice early with this malady, but his returning to the ice so quickly bodes well for his availability come Opening Night, a home contest against the Coyotes on Thursday. Bieksa usually finishes in the mid-teens for the points column each season, but he's reached the 150-plus hits and 100-plus blocked shots plateaus in each of the last two seasons.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...