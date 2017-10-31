Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Still day-to-day
Bieksa (hand) remains day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's home contest against the Maple Leafs.
While the physical defenseman is being labeled day-to-day after skating Wednesday, he technically remains on injured reserve, and Bieksa of course would need be need activated in order to play against the Leafs. If you're depending on him in fantasy pools, check back to see whether the Ducks reassign a blueliner to AHL San Diego as a clear hint that Bieksa's on the verge of returning to action.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...