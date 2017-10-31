Bieksa (hand) remains day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's home contest against the Maple Leafs.

While the physical defenseman is being labeled day-to-day after skating Wednesday, he technically remains on injured reserve, and Bieksa of course would need be need activated in order to play against the Leafs. If you're depending on him in fantasy pools, check back to see whether the Ducks reassign a blueliner to AHL San Diego as a clear hint that Bieksa's on the verge of returning to action.