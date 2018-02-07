Bieksa has failed to register a point in 15 consecutive games after missing the scoresheet during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against Buffalo.

The veteran's lack of offense has significantly limited his fantasy appeal in recent seasons, and he's also posted a minus-7 rating during his active 15-game point drought. While Bieksa continues to offer some peripheral coverage with 74 PIM, 91 hits and 65 blocked shots through 49 games, those numbers still aren't serviceable in many settings.