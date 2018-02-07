Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Still pointless in 2018
Bieksa has failed to register a point in 15 consecutive games after missing the scoresheet during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against Buffalo.
The veteran's lack of offense has significantly limited his fantasy appeal in recent seasons, and he's also posted a minus-7 rating during his active 15-game point drought. While Bieksa continues to offer some peripheral coverage with 74 PIM, 91 hits and 65 blocked shots through 49 games, those numbers still aren't serviceable in many settings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...