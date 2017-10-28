Bieksa (hand) will be reevaluated Monday.

The Ducks are now saying that Bieksa did in fact injure his hand during a fight with Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas on Tuesday, but apparently it was the result of him bracing for a fall rather than an ailment caused by actually punching Gudas. At any rate, the 36-year-old is on injured reserve and likely out until the beginning of November.