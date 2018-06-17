Ducks' Kevin Boyle: Agrees to extension
Boyle agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Ducks, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Boyle spent the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign in the AHL, where he secured a record of 19-13 across 35 games, while owning a 2.66 GAA. That earned him an extension with the Ducks, though he's unlikely to see a ton of time with the big club looking ahead to the upcoming campaign, so Boyle likely won't be a viable fantasy target.
