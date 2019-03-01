Ducks' Kevin Boyle: Assigned to AHL affiliate
Anaheim assigned Boyle to AHL San Diego on Friday.
Boyle's demotion all but confirms John Gibson (upper body) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against Vegas. The 26-year-old backstop will almost certainly remain in the minors for the rest of the 2018-19 campaign.
