Boyle was recalled from AHL San Deigo on Saturday.

Boyle climbs onto the big stage since No. 1 goalie John Gibson is bogged down by an upper-body injury. Boyle has yet to make his NHL debut, though his 2018-19 numbers with the AHL's Gulls includes a 19-7-0 record around a 2.72 GAA and .909 save percentage. The peripherals aren't the best, but it's the best the Ducks can do as a struggling franchise with six straight losses and an egregious minus-51 goal differential.