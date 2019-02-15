Ducks' Kevin Boyle: Facing Boston
Boyle will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Bruins, NHL.com's Dan Arritt reports.
Boyle was fantastic in his first NHL start Wednesday against Vancouver, stopping all 35 shots en route to an impressive 1-0 shutout victory. The undrafted rookie will look to stay sharp and pick up a second straight win in a home matchup with a Boston team that's only averaging 2.27 goals per game on the road this campaign, 28th in the NHL.
