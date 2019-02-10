Boyle stopped 24 of 26 shots after replacing Chad Johnson to begin the second period in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers.

Making his NHL debut under less than ideal circumstances, Boyle held his own against a potent Philly offense. The 26-year-old will probably head back down to AHL San Diego once John Gibson (upper body) is cleared for action, and with the Ducks off until Tuesday, Boyle may not get a chance to make his first start in the big leagues during this stint on the roster.