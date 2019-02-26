Ducks' Kevin Boyle: On wrong end of shutout
Boyle made 25 saves on 29 shots, but fell 4-0 to the Canucks on Monday.
His teammates couldn't find a way to crack Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom in this affair. Boyle's record drops to 1-3 with a 2.17 GAA and a .928 save percentage. Boyle was backed up by career minor-leaguer Angus Redmond as John Gibson (upper body), Ryan Miller (undisclosed) and Chad Johnson (head) were all unavailable. Gibson is getting closer to returning, and Boyle will likely find himself in AHL San Diego if Miller's injury is short-term.
