Ducks' Kevin Boyle: Perfect in first start
Boyle stopped all 35 shots to record a shutout in his first NHL start Wednesday, a 1-0 win over the Canucks.
Boyle was busy thanks to a Ducks defense that yielded an average of 34.3 shots entering this contest. Boyle begins his career 1-0-0 with a 1.20 GAA and .967 save percentage. The undrafted 26-year-old may stick around with the Ducks given that John Gibson and Chad Johnson are both in injured reserve with upper-body injuries, but Ryan Miller is available and may eventually wrangle a majority of the starts while the Anaheim crease is understaffed.
