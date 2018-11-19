Ducks' Kevin Boyle: Recalled from AHL
Boyle was called up from AHL San Diego on Sunday.
Boyle has been solid with AHL San Diego over the last few seasons but has yet to make his NHL debut. The 26-year-old will be behind John Gibson and Ryan Miller on the depth chart for now.
