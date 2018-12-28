The Ducks summoned Boyle from AHL San Diego on Friday.

The recall of Boyle from the minor ranks may suggest that John Gibson (upper body) -- who did not practice Friday -- will not be available Saturday. At the very least, Boyle is an insurance plan as a backup in the vent Gibson can't suit up. Either way, Boyle seems unlikely to see the crease Saturday barring an injury Chad Johnson, who would presumably start if Gibson can't go.