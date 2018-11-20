Ducks' Kevin Boyle: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Ducks reassigned Boyle to AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Boyle's demotion indicates Gibson (illness) will almost certainly be ready to return Wednesday against the Canucks. The 26-year-old netminder will return to his role as AHL San Diego's starter for the foreseeable future.
