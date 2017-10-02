Boyle was designated to AHL San Diego on Saturday, the Orange County Register reports.

Although Boyle put up an excellent .924 save percentage and 2.27 GAA in the AHL during the 2016-17 season, the odds were never on his side to beat out Ryan Miller for the backup goaltending position behind John Gibson. The 25-year-old can be called up to the NHL at any point during the season if he impresses.