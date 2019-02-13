Ducks' Kevin Boyle: Set to make first NHL start
Boyle will be between the pipes for Wednesday's game against the visiting Canucks, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
With fellow goaltenders John Gibson (back/neck/head) and Chad Johnson (head) headed to injured reserve, Boyle will make his first career NHL start. The 26-year-old made his NHL debut in relief Sunday, stopping 24 of 26 shots. Not much is known about the New Jersey native, but he will face the 22nd best scoring offense in terms of goals per game (2.84).
