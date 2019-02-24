Ducks' Kevin Boyle: Starting Saturday
Boyle will defend the cage in Saturday's road tilt against Edmonton, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Saturday marks Boyle's third NHL start -- though he made his debut in relief -- and has gone 1-1-0 with a 1.51 GAA and .955 save percentage thus far. His opponent Saturday, the Oilers, will be without Connor McDavid (suspension), but will be led by the red-hot Leon Draisaitl, who has four goals and seven points over his past five games.
