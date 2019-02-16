Ducks' Kevin Boyle: Suffers first NHL loss
Boyle stopped 26 of 28 shots but was on the wrong end of Friday's 3-0 shutout at the hands of the Bruins.
Boyle blanked the Canucks on Wednesday in a 1-0 win, but has now seen the other side of the coin with this defeat. Boyle is 1-1 over three appearances (two starts), with a 1.51 GAA and a .955 save percentage. If he continues to play well, he should keep John Gibson's seat warm while the latter is out with an upper-body injury.
