Ducks' Kevin Boyle: Tending twine in Vancouver
Boyle will draw the start against the Canucks on Monday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
The 26-year-old rookie has been dynamite thus far in his young NHL career. Despite a 1-2-0 record, Boyle owns a 1.66 GAA and .945 save percentage, including a 35-save shutout the last time he faced Vancouver. He should be a solid fantasy play for Monday's contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...