Boyle will draw the start against the Canucks on Monday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The 26-year-old rookie has been dynamite thus far in his young NHL career. Despite a 1-2-0 record, Boyle owns a 1.66 GAA and .945 save percentage, including a 35-save shutout the last time he faced Vancouver. He should be a solid fantasy play for Monday's contest.