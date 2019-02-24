Boyle allowed two goals on 21 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.

The rookie still hasn't allowed more than two goals in a game, but this was his worst performance based on save percentage (.905) in his four NHL appearances. He is now 1-2-0 with a 1.66 GAA and .945 save percentage in four NHL games. If he continues to play well, Boyle could continue to start until John Gibson returns from his upper-body injury.