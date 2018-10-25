Ducks' Kevin Roy: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Roy is currently listed on non-roster injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, according to CapFriendly.com.
Roy was likely injured during training camp, but the team never provided a specific update on his status heading into the season. The winger will almost certainly be sent down to the minors once healthy.
