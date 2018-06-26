Ducks' Kevin Roy: Given qualifying offer
Roy received a qualifying offer from the Ducks on Monday, NHL.com reports. As a result, he's likely to settle on a contract extension with the club ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.
Roy made the big leap from AHL San Diego to the NHL last season, with his output at the highest level comprised of six goals and an assist over 25 games. The 25-year-old forward -- who was 2012's fourth-round (97th overall) draft pick -- doesn't have a lot to prove in the minors, and it's likely that Roy's agent will use the promise of more NHL playing time as a bargaining chip in the contract negotiations.
