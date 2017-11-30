Ducks' Kevin Roy: Has first career multi-point game
Roy scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win over St. Louis on Wednesday.
Roy also topped 17 minutes of ice time for the first time in his NHL career. He's found the going rough in 10 games since being promoted, but this might be the start of something for the rookie. It's a good idea to watch him to see if this develops into something.
