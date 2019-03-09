Ducks' Kevin Roy: Heads back to minors
The Ducks assigned Roy to AHL San Diego on Friday.
Roy worked on the top line with Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry in this three-game NHL stint, but he went pointless and fired just two shots on net. He'll move back to minors with center Sam Steel, likely meaning Devin Shore (lower body) is ready for Friday's game versus the Canadiens.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...