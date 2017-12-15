Roy scored the game-winning goal and an insurance tally during Thursday's 3-1 win over St. Louis.

In an odd sequence of transactions, Roy was demoted to AHL San Diego on Monday only to be recalled the same night following Corey Perry's knee injury in the first period of a 3-2 home win over Carolina. The Anaheim brass extended the rookie an olive branch with a first-line gig and spot on the No. 1 power-play unit Thursday, and Roy might have earned a roster spot moving forward. History has proven Ryan Getzlaf is an elite driver of offense, so the speedy Northeastern alum is a player of interest. Roy has the potential to score his way into fantasy relevance, and he might currently be positioned to do so.