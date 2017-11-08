Roy was called up from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Ondrej Kase left Tuesday's game against the Kings having been on the receiving end of a huge hit from Kurtis MacDermid, so Roy was summoned to the parent club as an insurance option. Drafted by the Ducks with a 2012 fourth-round pick, the 24-year-old forward has yet to make his NHL debut but has looked terrific with four goals and seven assists for the AHL's Gulls this season.