Ducks' Kevin Roy: Ready for AHL contest with Gulls
Roy (undisclosed) was assigned to AHL San Diego on Saturday.
The plan is for Roy to see immediate action against the AHL's Barracuda. He had been on non-roster injured reserve with the Ducks, with seven points through 25 games in the 2017-18 campaign still holding up as his career totals at hockey's highest level.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...