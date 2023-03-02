Shattenkirk produced an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Shattenkirk has two goals and four helpers over his last eight games. The 34-year-old blueliner has also seen more ice time lately, and his 24:59 in this contest was a season high with Dmitry Kulikov and John Klingberg sitting out for trade-related reasons. Shattenkirk now has two goals, 16 helpers, 114 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 62 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 55 outings.