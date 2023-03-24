Shattenkirk recorded a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Shattenkirk hasn't showed a lot of consistency in March with two goals and three helpers over 11 games. He set up Frank Vatrano's third-period tally in this contest. Shattenkirk has four goals, 18 helpers, seven power-play points, 129 shots on net, 94 blocked shots, 71 hits and a minus-12 rating through 65 outings.