Shattenkirk notched an assist, five blocked shots, a plus-3 rating and two shots on net in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Shattenkirk has picked up assists in each of the last two games and three in eight appearances in April. He set up the second of Troy Terry's first-period goals in this contest. Shattenkirk has 34 points, 159 shots on net, 127 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 77 outings overall.