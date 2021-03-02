Shattenkirk posted an assist in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Shattenkirk set up Isac Lundestrom for the latter's hat-trick-clinching tally in the third period. The 32-year-old Shattenkirk has cooled off with only two assists in his last eight outings. The New York native has six helpers, 36 shots on net, 16 PIM, 25 hits and 24 blocked shots in 22 contests.